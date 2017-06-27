Swedish al-Qaeda hostage released after six years in captivity

A picture of freed hostage Johan Gustafsson (C) and his family at the Arlanda airport after his arrival in Sweden, is shown during a press conference with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom (not pictured), at the government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, 26 June 2017. Swedish Johan Gustafsson was kidnapped in Mali by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in 2011, he was flown back to Sweden where he arrived on 26 June afternoon.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 07:30 June 27, 2017
Updated 08:55 June 27, 2017

A 42-years old Swedish tourist kidnapped in Mali by the al-Qaeda of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in November 2011 arrived in Sweden on Monday.

Johan Gustafsson was in a motorcycle trip between Stockholm and South Africa when he was abducted in Timbuktu, Mali, along with two other fellow travelers, Sjaak Rijke from the Netherlands and Stephen McGowan from South Africa.

For over six years, Gustafsson’s’ captors demanded $5 million for his release, which Sweden refused to pay. Gustafsson was interviewed by Al Jazeera in 2013, in captivity, which was the last time his family had direct news of him.

Speaking to Swedish Radio News, foreign minister Margot Wallström said that the release was eventually secured through the cooperation of diplomatic authorities, the Swedish police, and foreign authorities.

His Dutch companion, Rujke, was released during a raid by French forces in 2015.

epa06051648 Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom smiles during a press conference about the release of Swedish Johan Gustafsson who was kidnapped in Mali by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in 2011, at the government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, 26 June 2017. Gustafsson was flown back to Sweden where he arrived on 26 June afternoon. EPA/MARCUS ERICSSON SWEDEN OUT

