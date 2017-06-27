Swedish al-Qaeda hostage released after six years in captivity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A 42-years old Swedish tourist kidnapped in Mali by the al-Qaeda of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in November 2011 arrived in Sweden on Monday.

Johan Gustafsson was in a motorcycle trip between Stockholm and South Africa when he was abducted in Timbuktu, Mali, along with two other fellow travelers, Sjaak Rijke from the Netherlands and Stephen McGowan from South Africa.

For over six years, Gustafsson’s’ captors demanded $5 million for his release, which Sweden refused to pay. Gustafsson was interviewed by Al Jazeera in 2013, in captivity, which was the last time his family had direct news of him.

Speaking to Swedish Radio News, foreign minister Margot Wallström said that the release was eventually secured through the cooperation of diplomatic authorities, the Swedish police, and foreign authorities.

His Dutch companion, Rujke, was released during a raid by French forces in 2015.