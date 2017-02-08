Swedish agency urges preperation for the next refugee crisis

The Swedish agency responsible for oversight of the state finances has criticized the government for mishandling the refugee’s crisis in 2015.
163,000 refugees requested asylum in Sweden in 2015, in a country with a population of little under 10 million.
Pointing to the peak of 10,000 refugees weekly in the autumn of 2015, the National Audit Office (NAO) published an article with the Dagens Nyheter daily.
The so-called debate article underscored the several failures of managing the unprecedented influx of refugees. The agency’s director, Anders Berg, told Radio Sweden that the most serious failure was the lack of training and public procurement system that did not allow social housing allocation to proceed quickly.
Alas, the crisis was dealt with, but lessons must be learned to ensure efficiency, Berg notes.