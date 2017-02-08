Swedish agency urges preperation for the next refugee crisis

YEARENDER 2016 JANUARYJESSICA GOW SWEDEN OUT
Click for full view

Children Nor, Saleh and Hajaj Fatema from Syria sleep outside the Swedish Migration Board in Marsta, outside Stockholm, 08 January 2016. Sweden is preparing for the expulsion of up to 80,000 people whose asylum bids have been rejected, a cabinet member said 28 January 2016.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 12:15 February 8, 2017
Updated 12:15 February 8, 2017

Lessons must be learned in terms of training and policy development

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The Swedish agency responsible for oversight of the state finances has criticized the government for mishandling the refugee’s crisis in 2015.

163,000 refugees requested asylum in Sweden in 2015, in a country with a population of little under 10 million.

Pointing to the peak of 10,000 refugees weekly in the autumn of 2015, the National Audit Office (NAO) published an article with the Dagens Nyheter daily.

The so-called debate article underscored the several failures of managing the unprecedented influx of refugees. The agency’s director, Anders Berg, told Radio Sweden that the most serious failure was the lack of training and public procurement system that did not allow social housing allocation to proceed quickly.

Alas, the crisis was dealt with, but lessons must be learned to ensure efficiency, Berg notes.

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: EU turns to smart cities, regions to boost sustainability