Sweden’s Queen Silvia says her palace is haunted

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The 17th-centurey Drottningholm Palace near Stockholm is haunted with “small friends … ghosts,” according to Queen Silvia of Sweden. This is what she said in a documentary to be aired on Swedish public television on January 5.

“It’s really exciting. But you don’t get scared,” said the 73-year-old queen.

As reported by the BBC, the palace is the permanent residence of the queen and her husband, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The documentary, Drottningholm Palace: A Royal Home, was made by public broadcaster SVT.

“You sometimes feel that you’re not completely alone,” the queen told the filmmakers, insisting her alleged cohabitants are “all very friendly”.

Princess Christina, the king’s sister, backed the queen’s claims when she was interviewed for the film. She said: “There is much energy in this house. It would be strange if it didn’t take the form of guises”.

Swedish website The Local joked about the news. It said: “Drottningholm Palace is open to the public year round, with the exception of the rooms in the southern wing, which are reserved for the royals. And their spooky friends, presumably.”