Sweden’s human rights brand suffers in Iran

The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is leading a large delegation in Iran, facing criticism at home for engaging with Tehran despite the regime’s poor human right record.

This is the first visit by a Swedish Prime Minister to Iran after the UN’s decision to end sanctions against Tehran. Since, European delegations have stormed the capital of an 80-million strong market that is thirsty for foreign direct investment and open for business, despite renewed US sanctions by the Trump admi...