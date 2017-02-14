Sweden’s human rights brand suffers in Iran

MARKKU OJALA
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a press conference after the Nordic Prime Ministers annual informal summer meeting in Aland, Finland, 28 September 2016.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 13:12 February 14, 2017
Updated 13:12 February 14, 2017

Prime Minister Löfven finds it hard to combine business with the moral weight of the Swedish national brand

By NEOnline | IR

The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is leading a large delegation in Iran, facing criticism at home for engaging with Tehran despite the regime’s poor human right record.

This is the first visit by a Swedish Prime Minister to Iran after the UN’s decision to end sanctions against Tehran. Since, European delegations have stormed the capital of an 80-million strong market that is thirsty for foreign direct investment and open for business, despite renewed US sanctions by the Trump admi...

