Sweden reopens rape case against Assange

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Swedish prosecutors will reopen an inquiry into rape allegations against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange that stem from a 2010 case when two women accused the controversial WikiLeaks founder of rape and sexual assault.

Assange was on the run from Sweden’s legal authorities for the better part of two years and later sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 where he remained for seven years. Assange was taken into custody in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for jumping bail in 2012 to avoid questioning in Sweden.

Two separate extradition requests for Assange from Sweden and the US. British authorities will likely take into consideration the gravity of the crime before deciding which of the two requests to honour.

Assange’s lawyer in Sweden, Per Samuelsson, said he was “very surprised” that prosecutors had decided to reopen the case, calling it “a completely crazy decision.”