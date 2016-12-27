Sweden records drop in asylum applications

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The flow of refugees to Sweden has been drastically reduced following the introduction of tighter border controls, stricter legislation and the European Union’s agreement with Turkey on refugees.

As reported by The Local, 2016 saw 80% fewer asylum seekers arrive in Sweden compared with 2015, when almost 163,000 people applied for asylum in the country.

This year’s total is significantly lower. Only 5,410 Syrian asylum seekers have come to Sweden so far in 2016, compared with 51,338 in 2015, according to data released by the Swedish migration authority (Migrationsverket).

Fredrik Bengtsson, press officer with Migrationsverket, said the reduction in numbers is the result of a variation of factors at play in both Sweden and the EU.

“We have an agreement on refugees between Turkey and the EU, as well as significantly reduced abilities for asylum seekers to travel across European borders. In Sweden we have changed legislation such that Sweden is no longer considered an optimal destination in the same way. We no longer grant permanent residency and family reunification has been severely limited,” Bengtsson told news agency TT.

As regards unaccompanied minors seeking asylum, Bengtsson noted that the number has also fallen from 35,369 in 2015 to 2,100 this year.

“Last year the absolute majority of unaccompanied minors were from Afghanistan, where they are usually without identity papers. This makes it difficult for them to reach Sweden as they will be stopped at various forms of ID checkpoints on the way,” said Bengtsson.