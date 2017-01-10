Sweden PM warns of Russian interference in Swedish elections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Russia could try to influence Swedish elections, warned Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. His government says cyber attacks are one of the eight main threats to security.

As reported by The Local, Löfven’s comments on January 8 came one day after the Swedish Institute of International Affairs accused Russia of using fake news, counterfeit documents and other disinformation to influence Swedish decision-making.

“We should not rule it out and be naive and think that it does not happen in Sweden. That’s why information and cyber security is part of this strategy,” Löfven told the TT news agency.

Asked if there was a risk that Russia would attempt to influence Swedish elections, he said: “I can at least not rule it out. It’s obviously now documented in the US how it happened there.”

“We’ve got elections in France and in Germany this year and probably in Italy. I think all countries are now thinking about what could happen in our democracies,” Löfven added.

Sweden will next hold a general election in 2018.

The Local also reported that relations between Sweden and Russia have been frosty in recent years, with Swedish security services reporting that Russian spies are operating in the country and Russia in turn accusing Sweden of peddling “James Bond theories” instead of using diplomatic channels to discuss its fears.

Löfven said that he wanted to alleviate tensions between the two countries.

“It’s something we must think about all the time. Foreign Minister Margot Wallström would like to see a meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov,” he was quoted by Swedish radio as saying.