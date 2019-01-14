Sweden moves towards broad coalition government

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Following four months of failed negotiations, Sweden is nearing the formation of a broad left-right coalition government with the leader of the Swedish Center party, Annie Lööf, coming out in favour of the formation of a government under the leadership of incumbent prime minister Stefan Löfven.

If a broad coalition government is not formed by January 16, Sweden will be forced to go back to the polls.

In December, the Center and Liberal parties voted against the prospect of a government led by the Social Democrats. Lööf, however, made clear that a series of policy compromises make a broad centre-left coalition possible. These include lower income tax rates, the deregulation of the renting market, and holding on to a tax on air flights.

The policy moves also include a cluster of initiatives on migration: tougher punishments for honour crimes and forced marriages, family reunification for asylum seekers, a language requirement for Swedish naturalisation, and new measures to get newcomers into jobs.

The Liberals and the Center Party want to avoid the formation of a centre-right government that would be dependent on the parliamentary support of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrat Party.