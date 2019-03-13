Sweden is reluctant to repatriate ISIS children

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Swedish authorities cannot bring home the children of Swedish members of ISIS from the refugee camps in Syria that they are stranded in, Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg said on 12 March.

There are believed to be 30-to-40 children born to Swedish parents who joined ISIS currently living in refugee camps in areas controlled by government forces loyal to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Sweden becomes the second EU country to take a hardline stand against taking back the children of former ISIS militants. UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid earlier refused to take responsibility for repatriating Shamima Bagum, a 19-year old that left the UK at the age of 15 for Syria to join the Islamic State.

Addressing a question by the Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, Javid specified that the UK does not have a consular presence in Syria and was therefore unable to help Bagum.

A Belgian court ordered that the government repatriate six children whose parents joined ISIS, while at the same time the French government is addressing the issue of repatriating ISIS minors on a case-by-case basis.