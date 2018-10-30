Sweden fails to form government

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Nearly two months after holding elections, Sweden too a step closer towards being forced to hold snap elections after incumbent Prime Minister Stefan Lofven‘s latest bid to form a government failed on October 29.

The news came after the centre-right opposition leader, Ulf Kristersson, tried and failed to form a minority government that would be tolerated by the far-right in the parliament. The September 9 vote gave the Sweden Democrats enough seats to hold the balance of power. Neither Lofven’s centre-left bloc nor the centre-right has, however, shown any willingness to the right-wing nationalists a say in shaping national policy due to their white supremacist roots.

The Sweden Democrats trace their origins back to a post-World War II neo-Nazi movement, whose founders were veterans of the Waffen SS – its founder Gustaf Ekström had been a volunteer SS panzergrenadier – and members of the Nationalsocialistiska Arbetarpartiet, Sweden’s analogue of the Nazi party in Germany. Throughout the 1990s, the party was primarily a white nationalist movement but has now publicly come out against Fascism.

The leader of the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Akesson, responded positively to the news that the country was likely headed back to the polls, claiming it would bolster support for his party. Apart from his vehemently anti-immigration rhetoric, the Sweden Democrats have campaigned on a social agenda that would see the state overhaul the labour market and implement housing reforms.

Sweden’s centrist parties have refused to allow for the formation of a government indirectly controlled by the Sweden Democrats, and have also not supported the creation of a centre-left government led by the Social Democrats.

The current standoff is the longest Sweden has ever had to wait to form a government.