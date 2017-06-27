Sweden Democrat and Moderate politician lock horns

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An opinion-editorial by Kahin Ahmed, a representative of Sweden’s Moderate party in the Rinkeby/Kista suburb north of Stockholm, has sparked controversy.

“It would have been better had they applied our suburb’s anti-racist ideology which is based on the fact that racist parties do not belong in the suburbs,” Ahmed wrote on Nyheter24. He was criticising organisers of the Järva politics festival in the area for inviting Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrat party, as one of the speakers along with Sweden’s other party leaders.

Referring to a series of previous statements by high-profile Sweden Democrats, including that Sami people and Jews can’t be considered true Swedes if they don’t “assimilate”, Ahmed continued: “This is racism which does not belong in a democratic society, and therefore does not belong in Järva either.”

As reported by The Local, the opinion piece carried the headline “You are not welcome in the suburbs, Jimmie Åkesson!”

In response, Sweden Democrat party secretary Richard Jomshof tweeted: “And you are not welcome in Sweden, Kahin Ahmed!”

Ahmed said he had received threats after Jomshof’s tweet.

“I have lived here for 26 years. I have a master’s in sociology and I have worked and paid taxes for 18 years. It is a scandal that a party secretary of a party in parliament attacks a citizen like this. That I should not be able to express my opinions without being confronted with this hatred is frightening,” he told the Aftonbladet tabloid.

Jomshof defended his comments in an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. He said: “It is provocative when someone who isn’t Swedish comes to Sweden and tries to restrict Swedish freedom of expression”.

Asked if he did not consider someone who has lived in the country for 26 years Swedish, he said: “No, I don’t think he is Swedish.”

Meanwhile, The Local reported that both representatives received criticism.

“Even if [Jomshof’s] reply is incredibly stupid [Ahmed’s] is not better. Two unpleasant things that should be beneath anyone elected by the people,” tweeted Johan Ingerö of think-tank Timbro.