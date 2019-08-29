The Swedish Data Protection Authority (DPA) has issued a ban on facial recognition technology in schools after one of the country’s high-school students attempted to use the controversial software to keep track of attendance.

Sweden’s Skelleftea municipality now faces a 200,000 Krona (€18,500) fine for violating the privacy of the 22 students engaged in the pilot program at Anderstorp High School. Although parental consent was sought, the DPA considered the collection of sensitive biometric data, specifically facial images of minors, to be highly intrusive.

The programme’s aim was to help teachers keep track of student attendance, which could save schools 17,000 man-hours of teaching time.