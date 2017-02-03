Sweden aims to cut carbon emissions by 85% in 30 years

The Swedish government proposes a national policy to slash carbon emissions by 85% over by 2045.
That is 85% compared to 1990 emission levels.
The plan was announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Isabella Lövin. The objective was to create a predictable and enforceable regulatory environment, allowing the market to adjust.
“This is a reform that will probably be the most important thing that our generation of politicians will implement for Sweden,” the Prime Minister said.
The proposed legislation is informed by comparable regulatory frameworks in Denmark and the U.K. The policy objective is to force each administration to draft an environmental action plan and report on its progress in Parliament year-on-year, much like the budget is debated.
The promise is a key element of the programme of the red-green government agreement for a coalition government concluded in 2016.
The center-right Moderate Party opposition suggests that high emission targets must not damage or erode the competitiveness of the Swedish economy.
Prime Minister Stefan Löfven (R) and Environment Minister Isabella Lövin (L) from a TV grab,