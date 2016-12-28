Suspected Berlin assault accomplice arrested

German police arrested a 40-year-old suspected accomplice to the Christmas market attack in Berlin.
The suspect is a 40-year old Tunisian was arrested on Wednesday in the southern Berlin district of Tempelhof, DW reports.
Investigators followed a lead from the primary assailant, Anis Amri, and searched the suspect’s home and business.
Amri was killed by Italian police during a shootout in Milan on Friday.
The arrest comes nine days after the attack in Berlin where twelve people died and 48 were wounded. The so-called Islamic State (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attack.