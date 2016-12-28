Suspected Berlin assault accomplice arrested

YEARENDER 2016 DECEMBERBERND VON JUTRCZENKA
Workers secure a truck to a recovery vehicle (L) at the scene where the truck crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, in Berlin, Germany 20 December 2016. According to the police, at least 12 people were killed and at least 48 were injured after a truck ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin. Authorities are investigating the incident as a 'possible terrorist attack,' media reported.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 15:10 December 28, 2016
Updated 15:10 December 28, 2016

40-year old Tunisian from Berlin is said to have assisted Anis Amri

German police arrested a 40-year-old suspected accomplice to the Christmas market attack in Berlin.

The suspect is a 40-year old Tunisian was arrested on Wednesday in the southern Berlin district of Tempelhof, DW reports.

Investigators followed a lead from the primary assailant, Anis Amri, and searched the suspect’s home and business.

Amri was killed by Italian police during a shootout in Milan on Friday.

The arrest comes nine days after the attack in Berlin where twelve people died and 48 were wounded. The so-called Islamic State (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attack.

epa05684720 An undated handout composite photo made available by German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) on 21 December 2016 shows suspect Anis Amri who is searched for in connection to the 19 December Berlin attacks. A manhunt for the truck driver is underway after an initial suspect had to be released after he was cleared of the suspicion. At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck on 19 December drove into the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, in what authorities believe was a deliberate attack. EPA/BKA / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout composite photo made available by German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) on 21 December 2016 shows suspect Anis Amri that police released in a manhunt for the primary suspect of the 19 December Berlin attack. EPA/BKA / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

