Survey shows 30% immigrants feel unsafe in Sweden

Thirty percent of immigrants in Sweden say they feel unsafe when they go out at night, according to new research by the Swedish Council on Crime Prevention.

The results of the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention’s annual survey on safety in Sweden also suggest that 20% of Sweden-born children of immigrants reported feeling unsafe at night. It was 17% for native Swedes who have at least one parent also born in the country.

As reported by The Local, the figures have increased since last year, when 24% of foreigners in Sweden reported feeling unsafe, compared to 13% of Swedes with one or two Swedish-born parents.

The survey also indicates a notable difference between men and women. A total of 31% of women said they felt unsafe going out at night (up from 25% in the 2015 survey), while 12% said they choose not to go outside in the evenings as a result, compared to only 2% of men.

In an interview with The Local, Sara Westerberg, one of the authors behind the report, said that increased debate about sexual offences when the survey was carried out (between January and May 2016) may have affected the results. Around 12,000 people were interviewed for the survey.

“We see that women are significantly more worried than men about abuse/assault, and it is possible that that affects their perceived safety. The data collection was also carried out at a time when there were a lot of discussion about sexual abuse/assault of women and that too may have affected their sense of security,” she said.

Meanwhile, Swedish Interior Minister Anders Ygeman has announced plans to crack down on sex crimes.

“We need better criminal legislation which the government is to propose, we need to increase the risk of detection, for example camera surveillance in areas exposed to crime and more police in these areas,” he told the Swedish news agency TT.