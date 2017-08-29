A surging Euro hurts European stocks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European shares fell on Monday as the Euro continues to surge against the dollar and the pound. The same trend continues on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the year, the Euro has surged by 15% against the dollar since the beginning of 2017 and, over the last two years, over 25% against the pound. On Tuesday morning, the Euro hit a $1.20 as it is becoming clear that the US Federal Reserve is not likely to hike interest rates. That is the single currency’s strongest point since January 2015.

As the Euro and the pound are heading towards parity, the strength of the European single currency erodes the competitiveness of exports. Hence, European stocks suffer.

Over the weekend, Mario Draghi projected confidence in the Eurozone’s economic recovery in his speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Draghi cautioned that the surging currency means downward inflationary pressure. Therefore, it is now understood that the European Central Bank will allow its asset-buying programme to run its course.

While ECB policy should be tame the Euro’s rally, it appears the US dollar and the pound are seeing a sharp decline in their exchange rate for domestic political reasons that have little if anything to do with ECB policy.

Markets fear Washington’s erratic political situation, given deadlines looming in late September and early October on the US budget and the federal debt ceiling. Meanwhile, the pound suffers from uncertainty over Brexit negotiations and string of bad economic data including decelerating growth, a surging trade deficit, a decline of purchasing power, and falling business confidence.