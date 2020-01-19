Pyongyang: Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, together with his wife Ri Sol Ju visited the bier of anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Hwang Sun Hui, deputy to the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) and curator of the Korean Revolution Museum, on Friday to express deep condolences over her death.

Supreme Leader of the Party, state and armed forces Kim Jong Un together with his wife paid silent tribute to Hwang Sun Hui.

He looked round the bier in bitter grief over the death of a precious revolutionary forerunner who remained loyal to the WPK with single mind.

He met with family members of the deceased to express his deep sympathy and warm consolation.

Among the visitors were Pak Pong Ju, Ri Man Gon, Ri Il Hwan, Choe Hwi, Ri Pyong Chol, Pak Thae Dok, Pak Thae Song, Kim Yong Chol and Kim Hyong Jun, vice-chairmen of the Central Committee of the WPK.

Source: KCNA