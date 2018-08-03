Support for the grand coalition in Germany drops to historical lows

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Chancellor Angela Merkel sees support for her Christian Democratic Party (CDU) tumble, while the Euro-Critical Alternative for Germany (AfD) is gaining record high support.

The ARD DeutschlandTrend poll (Infratest Dimap) published on Wednesday suggests the Chancellor continues to see her personal popularity retreating, which her CDU-CSU alliance has seen its polling drop to 29%.

The trend poll confirms a negative momentum observed throughout July, with the Christian Democrats polling at 29% in four out of 10 latest polls.

In the last elections of September 2017, the Christians Democrats secured just under a 33% share of the vote.

The momentum is negative for the Social Democrats (SPD) as well. The government’s junior coalition partner polled 18% on Thursday. The party is polling 18% in seven out of ten latest surveys. That shows a negative trajectory, starting from the historically low electoral result of 20% in the 2017 general elections. The only positive news for the SPD is that the foreign minister, Heiko Maas, and the Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, are the cabinet’s most popular politicians.

The biggest beneficiary from the decline of the ruling coalition is the Euro-Critical Alternative for Germany (AfD), that is now close to becoming the second biggest party in Germany, overtaking the Social Democrats.

On Thursday, AfD polled 17%; the party has polled 17,5% in four separate polls over the last ten days of July. That is a 3-5% gain compared to their 12,6% electoral result in September 2017.

Given that the Left Party and the Free Democrats (FDP) are mostly holding their ground, the AfD is the main beneficiary. It should be recalled that both the Left Party (9%) and (FDP) also share Euro-Critical views, although these are mostly focused on EU economic policy rather than gravitating towards migration.