At summit on Western Balkans, EU tries not to antagonise its own members

On Thursday, the EU will hold out, at a special summit, the prospect of membership to six western Balkan countries as early as 2025 as it seeks to breathe new life into the enlargement of the Union, strengthen controls on migration, and counter Russian influence in the volatile region.

Before the EU-Western Balkans summit on May 17 in Sofia, the 28 European Union member states had to agree on a draft declaration, trying to sort out their already known internal divisions.

The six Western Ba...