The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland and the President of the European Council of Ministers, Pekka Haavisto, attended on 17 August in Sudan the signing ceremony between the forces of Freedom and Change and the transitional military council.

Haavisto also visited Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to discuss the transfer of Sudan to a civilian-led transition.

Other EU diplomats attended the ceremony as well. The European Union’s high level participation in the signing ceremony shows the Union’s continued engagement on bringing peace in the country.

“The credit goes to the people of Sudan, and in particular its women and youth, who stood firm but peacefully to have their voice heard. Their aspirations should continue to guide all those who will now take responsibility of the governance of the transition.”, the EU stated.