Sturgeon reiterates calls for referendums on EU membership and Scottish independence

In the wake of the European elections, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated calls for both a Scottish independence referendum and a second referendum on Britain’s membership in the EU.

Sturgeon issued her latest demands during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Vardkar on Monday, one day after Nigel Farage‘s Brexiteers came out in the lead across the UK. From Dublin, Sturgeon predicted that a second independence referendum would allow Scotland to emerge as “an independent country just like Ireland.”

Sturgeon wants an independence referendum before the end of the current parliament in 2021.

The European elections were disastrous for the main political parties in the UK. The ruling Conservatives lost 15 MEPs, ending up with only four, while Labour lost half of their 20 seats. Sturgeon predicted that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would come under increased pressure to back a second referendum on EU membership.

Sturgeon said the best time for a second referendum on EU membership in the UK would be in the second half of 2020.