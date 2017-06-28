Sturgeon postpones independence referendum for Scotland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has “reset” the calendar for a planned independence referendum, from autumn 2018 to spring 2019.

Sturgeon justified her decision both by admitting the loss of political support and by suggesting that the new political landscape opens the possibility of avoiding a “hard Brexit.”

The June 8 legislative elections delivered the Scottish National Party with a significant blow, as they lost 21 of their 59 seats to so-called unionist parties, that is, the Conservatives, the Labour Party, and the Liberals. But, with 35 seats, the SNP remains the biggest political force in Scotland, despite going from a 50% to 37% share of the vote.

At the same time, the ruling Conservatives have lost their overall majority.

Addressing the Scottish assembly (Holyrood) Sturgeon said she would not seek to pass a referendum bill during the Brexit negotiations. .

However, challenging the opposition to the Scottish National Party, Sturgeon called on all parties to run a united campaign that would seek to keep the UK a member of the Single European Market.

The focus on the Single European Market appears compatible with the commitment to an “open Brexit,” advocated by Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson. Under her leadership, the Scottish Conservative Party went from one to 13 seats and given the smaller margin of seats for the government she has made clear she would rally Scottish seats as “one party” and would seek to influence Brexit talks so that the UK ensures “an open Brexit, not a closed one, which puts our country’s economic growth first.”

For the Scottish Conservatives, the independence referendum should be taken off the table, completely. Speaking to Sky TV on Tuesday, Theresa May echoed this view. However, the pressure now will be on Davidson to deliver on the promise of influence for a softer Brexit, which at the very minimum implies a free trade agreement.

