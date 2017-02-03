Sturgeon: London is “a wee bit feart” of an independence referendum

Defense Secretary Sir Fallon deviates from the government’s position to go from “no need” for a referendum to “forget about it.”

The British government said on Thursday that there would not be another Scottish independence referendum.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon told BBC Scotland that the Scottish National Party (SNP) should “forget all that stuff” about holding a second referendum. Downing Street then said that the issue of Scottish independence was “settled” in 2014 when Scots voted by 55% to 45% to remain in the UK.

Speaking to the Scottish Herald Fallon invited the SNP government to “respect the decision of the Scotland to stay inside the UK in 2014 and the decision of the UK to leave the EU.”

The Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said she would call a second referendum if the government decided to leave the Single Market. But, legally, she would require the permission of the British government.

Addressing later in the day the Scottish Parliament, she said that “if this parliament voted to have a referendum on independence, then absolutely I agree that no Westminster Tory should stand in the way of the voice of this parliament.”

“Isn’t it the case that the Tories are actually running a wee bit feart?” she added.

In an interview with the Scottish Herald published on Thursday evening, Sturgeon said that “the arrogance of the Tories knows no bounds,” but she noted that any attempt to block a referendum would only succeed in boosting support for independence.

A parliamentary source told the Herald that Sir Fallon, in fact, deviated from the official government position, which is not that there “can’t” be a referendum but that there “shouldn’t be” a referendum.