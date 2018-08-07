Study shows modern European development driven by ancient Roman infrastructure

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A team of Danish economists is arguing that the construction of the Roman road network 2,000 years ago correlates with the distribution of modern economic development in Europe, the Washington Post reports.

The team argues that the density of the roads at any given point in Europe correlates with the level of prosperity today. If right, this study shows that investment in infrastructure is a greater driver of economic development than previously understood.

The Danish team base their observation by correlating the geographic database for the Roman road network compiled by Harvard University’s Digital Atlas of Roman and Medieval Civilizations. The database documents the 80,000km Roman network that spans from the Middle East to Europe and North Africa.

The network was superimposed over satellite imagery showing nighttime illumination in 2010; illumination was used as a proxy for economic activity at night. The visual relationship was striking, particularly in France.

The Danish team then divided the entire ancient Roman empire into a grid of one-degree latitude by one-degree longitude squares and measured the density of Roman roads. They then compared this with the density of the modern-day population and, once again, found a strong correlation.

The same experiment was repeated with a number of proxies for economic activity.

The possible explanation is that roads not only facilitated trade but also innovation in transport and productivity. The infrastructure apparently had a cumulative effect over centuries, becoming the foundation for modern-day development.

The fall into disrepair of the Roman road system in North Africa is also used as an explanatory factor in the widening economic gap between the MENA region and Europe.