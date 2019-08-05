A new Eurobarometer public opinion survey released on 5 August shows a strong increase in the citizens’ positive perception of the European Union, from the economy to the state of democracy.

In particular, the survey shows that trust in the EU is at its highest level since 2014 and remains higher than trust in national governments or parliaments. The proportion of respondents who have a positive image of the EU (45%) has increased, and a majority of Europeans agree that “their voice counts in the EU”.

Support for the euro reaches a new record high,with more than three-quarters of respondents in the euro area in favor of the currency, while some of the main concerns that remain are immigration, climate change and unemployment.

These are the best results since the June 2014 Eurobarometer survey conducted before the Juncker Commission took office.