Stubb, Weber to headline Youth EPP Congress in Athens

Ahead of the European People’s Party Congress in Helsinki that will decide who the Spitzen candidate of the party will be for the upcoming European elections, the two candidates will be speaking at the Congress of the Youth of the European People’s Party (YEPP) in Athens on November 3.

Manfred Weber and Alexander Stubb, will outline their vision for the future of Europe to over 200 young politicians from all around Europe. “It is a unique opportunity to be able to bring the lead candidates to our Congress and allow our delegates to hear their visions and engage in a discussion this short before the candidate’s selection at the Congress in Helsinki,” says Jim Lefebre, YEPP Acting President.

The YEPP Congress will be addressed by several speakers including the President of Nea Demokratia, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid & Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, and others.

Apart from the organisation’s internal elections, the YEPP Congress will focus on digitalization, “as it is a key area where Europe must play a leading role. YEPP strongly believes that it is our generation of young people that must embrace the revolution 4.0. and prepare for the jobs of tomorrow,” according to a press statement issued by the organisation.