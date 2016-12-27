Stroygazmontazh to build parts of Gazprom’s Ukhta-Torzhok 2 pipe

Russia’s largest oil and gas contractor has signed three contracts with gas monopoly Gazprom to build stretches of the Ukhta-Torzhok 2 gas pipeline in northwestern Russia, Sputnik reported, citing Gazprom documents published on December 26.
Stroygazmontazh will be tasked with construction and installation at three sites on a 173-mile stretch of Ukhta-Torzhok 2 pipeline for a total of $653.9 million.
Ukhta-Torzhok 2 plays a key role in ensuring the delivery of the needed gas volumes to northwestern Russia for domestic consumption and export purposes, including in order to deliver natural gas into Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany, according to Gazprom’s website.