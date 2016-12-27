Stroygazmontazh to build parts of Gazprom’s Ukhta-Torzhok 2 pipe

EPA/JENS BUETTNER
Click for full view

A special crane stacks pipes weighing several tons each, which will be used for the construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Sassnitz-Mukran harbour in northeastern Germany, December 6, 2016.

Author
New Europe Online/KG By New Europe Online/KG
Up Next
Published 20:40 December 27, 2016
Updated 20:40 December 27, 2016

New pipeline to help feed natural gas into Nord Stream 2

By New Europe Online/KG
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Russia’s largest oil and gas contractor has signed three contracts with gas monopoly Gazprom to build stretches of the Ukhta-Torzhok 2 gas pipeline in northwestern Russia, Sputnik reported, citing Gazprom documents published on December 26.

Stroygazmontazh will be tasked with construction and installation at three sites on a 173-mile stretch of Ukhta-Torzhok 2 pipeline for a total of $653.9 million.

Ukhta-Torzhok 2 plays a key role in ensuring the delivery of the needed gas volumes to northwestern Russia for domestic consumption and export purposes, including in order to deliver natural gas into Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany, according to Gazprom’s website.

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Gazprom, Russian pipe producers adopt pricing formula