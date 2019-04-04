Stronger protection rules for EU consumers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Parliament and the Council have reached a provisional agreement on stronger and better-enforced consumer protection rules, both of which were supported by the Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee in the Parliament.

The measures will bring tangible benefits for consumers with effective penalties for violations of the EU’s consumer law as it will tackle the dual quality of consumer goods and will be equipped with more transparency for consumers when buying online.

“With this new deal, consumers will know what they’re buying and from whom they’re buying it,” said First Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality added that the deal “ends the days of double standards in the Single Market are numbered. Consumers should no longer be misled by different products presented as identical.”

The agreement will also remove the unnecessary burden for businesses by introducing more flexibility in the way traders can communicate with consumers, allowing them to also use web forms or chats, instead of e-mail, provided the consumers can keep track of their communication with the trader.

The European Commission proposed these rules in April last year as part of the New Deal for Consumers.