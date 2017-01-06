Stochkolm to announce first National Security concept in 300 years

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will present Sweden’s first National Security concept in 300 years on Sunday, Di daily reports.

The last Swedish leader to frame a strategic dogma for Sweden was King Charles XI, said Jan Mörtberg of the Swedish Academy of Strategic Studies.

According to the Swedish expert, National Security concepts delineate national security interests, which have not been spelled out. In practical terms, this could kick off a debate on increased defense spending as a share of GDP although Mörtberg specified that this is “not yet on the table.”

Professor Robert Egnell of the Swedish National Defence University believes that a red-green government will scope a National Security concept in broader terms to include inter-state conflict, but also climate change, extreme poverty, epidemics, transnational crime, migration challenges, and terrorism.

There is also speculation there may be a reference to cyber security and psychological warfare.

The current government favours bilateral cooperation frameworks, besides a partnership with NATO, although shying away from the prospect of full membership. That is likely to become a point of contention with the opposition.