Stochkolm to announce first National Security concept in 300 years

Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, Sverker Goranson (R) and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) talk to the media at a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, 14 November 2014. Gen. Goranson says the Swedish military has 'clear evidence' that a small submarine did illegally enter Swedish waters last month, sparking a week-long hunt in Stockholm's archipelago.

NEOnline | IR
Published 10:26 January 6, 2017
Updated 10:26 January 6, 2017

The Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will present Sweden’s first National Security concept in 300 years on Sunday, Di daily reports.

The last Swedish leader to frame a strategic dogma for Sweden was King Charles XI, said Jan Mörtberg of the Swedish Academy of Strategic Studies.

According to the Swedish expert, National Security concepts delineate national security interests, which have not been spelled out. In practical terms, this could kick off a debate on increased defense spending as a share of GDP although Mörtberg specified that this is “not yet on the table.”

Professor Robert Egnell of the Swedish National Defence University believes that a red-green government will scope a National Security concept in broader terms to include inter-state conflict, but also climate change, extreme poverty, epidemics, transnational crime, migration challenges, and terrorism.

There is also speculation there may be a reference to cyber security and psychological warfare.

The current government favours bilateral cooperation frameworks, besides a partnership with NATO, although shying away from the prospect of full membership. That is likely to become a point of contention with the opposition.

A Swedish JAS Gripen fighter jet takes off from Kallax Airport outside Lulea, norhtern Sweden, 26 May 2015, during the Arctic Challenge Exercise (ACE 2015) organized by Sweden, Finland and Norway. More than 3,600 military staff from the three Nordic countries, Switzerland, the UK, France, Germany, the USA and the Netherlands and around 115 aircraft were involved in the international flight exercise. EPA/SUSANNE LINDHOLM SWEDEN OUT

