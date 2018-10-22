Spitzenkandidat: Are Tsipras’ eyes on PES, Greens, or European Left?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

After Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis went public with New Democracy’s support for Manfred Weber as a Spitzenkandidat of the EPP, it was time for New Europe to ask Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on who SYRIZA will support ahead of the 2019 European Elections.

Tsipras, a Spitzenkandidat, himself, in 2014 for the European Left, said he will take his time before picking which party and which candidate he will support, as he is unwilling to decide between Maros Sefcovic and Frans Timmermans:

“You know that SYRIZA takes part at PES party meetings as an observer and you know that we and I, personally, have made a lot of moves in the past in order to facilitate processes to find a candidate who could express wider progressive forces from the Socialists and Democrats, from the Greens and from the Left. This was not possible, the PES socialist party will have its own two nominations,” said Tsipras. “Therefore, we do not commit ourselves. We will follow the processes of all sides and when the landscape is clarified, SYRIZA will make its decisions in a collective manner.”