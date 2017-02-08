Spanish Socialists rebound but do not recover

But, PSOE remains the second party of the left

The political pendulum between the center-right and the center-left has suffered in Spain, Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, Britain, and France. In all of these cases, the pendulum tilted to the right. The main reason is the rise of left-left parties and the historical defection of the working class to the far-right. Spain and Portugal are the only countries in Europe without a far-right, but the center-left is unable to recover its former status as a government in waiting. The latest opinion poll suggests that the opposition Socialist Party (PSOE) in Spain remains the second party of the left, trailing Unidos Podemos. In June 2016, PSOE narrowly retained its historical position as the leading party of the left with 22,6% against 21,2% for Podemos. The poll published on Tuesday by El Pais on Tuesday suggest Podemos is the leading force of the left with 21,7%, against 18,6% for PSOE. Interestingly, this suggests more losses for PSOE than gains for Podemos. And the momentum appears to be positive for the Socialists, who managed a huge rebound since October 2016. In October, a poll showed PSOE tumbling to 14% and Unidos Podemos surging to 26%. But, time appears now to be working for the Socialists.