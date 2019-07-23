Spanish Socialists closer to forming a coalition government

Click for full view

Spanish acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (L), and acting Vice Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo, during the second day of the investiture debate at the Parliament's Lower Chamber, in Madrid, Spain, 23 July 2019. Lawmakers are to decide whether to confirm Socialist Party's candidate Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister in the first round of the investiture vote, in which an absolute majority is needed. In the most likely case of a failed result, Sanchez would require a simple majority in a second round of voting that will take place on the upcoming 25 July EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Read Next

Published 10:56 July 23, 2019
Updated 10:56 July 23, 2019

Spanish Socialists closer to forming a coalition government

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Following successive failed negotiations since April, Spain’s acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez appears to have brokered a deal to form a government. On Tuesday, the leader of the Socialist Party of Spain (PSOE) will test his emerging coalition in parliament as he tries to secure the official mandate to form a government.

Sanchez will need 176 votes in a 350-seat parliament in a vote to be held on Thursday. PSOE may need fewer votes if a number of MPs abstain.

The Socialists have 123 MPs but PSOE appears close to securing the backing of the anti-austerity party Unidas Podemos, with 42 MPs. The two parties have deep differences on how to deal with the Catalan crisis, with Podemos insisting on a referendum. If that deal is sealed, PSOE may also hope for support from the Basque National Party (six) and members of the so-called Mixed Group of regional parties, avoiding a politically toxic dependence on the Catalan Republican Left (14 seats).

A coalition cabinet would require PSOE giving Podemos ministerial portfolios, which is unprecedented for the far-left. On Monday, the leader of Podemos Pablo Inglesias made clear he would not participate in a future cabinet, paving the way for a possible compromise.

Podemos appear prepared not to take portfolios that will present the coalition with constitutional dilemmas – internal affairs, foreign affairs, justice, and defence – but they would demand influence over economic policy and a deputy prime ministerial position.

Testing this hypothetical majority on Monday, Sanchez talked about a government that would take on the challenge of unemployment and precarious work, especially in the context of a digital revolution, while preparing Spain for climate emergency.

Critically, he avoided any discussion about Catalonia, a fact raised by the conservative Popular Party (PP), to the center-right Ciudadanos, the far-right Vox, as well as the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), Navarra Suma, the Canaries Coalition, Compromís, the Regionalist Party of Cantabria and even the Basque radical-left Bildu.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+