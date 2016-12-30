Spanish left-wing activists on trial in Greece

VILLAR LOPEZ
Click for full view

Some 300 people attend a rally in City Hall square in Pamplona, Navarra, northern Spain, 29 December 2016, in support of Spanish activists Begona Huarte (unseen) and Mikel Zuloaga (unseen), who were arrested in Greece accused of promoting the illegal immigration. The defendants allegedly tried to take eigth refugees from Greece to Italy. The two Spaniards were arrested on last 27 December in the port of the Greek city of Igumenitsa when the authorities found eight refugees hidden in their caravan. The Spaniard tried to take the refugees to Italy to continue the trip to Spain. The banner reads 'Freedom for Bego and Mikel'.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 13:47 December 30, 2016
Updated 13:47 December 30, 2016

Spanish left-wing activists on trial in Greece

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The trial of two Spanish left-wing activists begins today in Greece, El Pais reports.

Local human rights lawyers will take their defense, watched closely by the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

They could face people smuggling charges. The two left-wing activists were arrested in the port of Igoumenitsa, Greece, as they tried to smuggle eight refugees to Spain on Wednesday, El Pais reports.

Mikel Zuloaga and Begoña Huarte are members of Refugees Welcome platform in the Basque Country. Among the refugees was a Pakistani transsexual woman and seven young people from Syria, Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The refugees were released on Thursday.

The couple intended to board a ferry to Italy and then drive to Spain. In a video posted on YouTube, Zuloaga claimed political responsibility for this act of civil disobedience. The video will be provided as evidence that they are not people smugglers.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Refugee on trial in Sweden for war crimes in Syria