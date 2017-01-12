Spain’s bank “non-bailout” comes at a taxpayer’s cost of minimum €26,3bn

The Spanish bailout of the banking sector has cost Spanish taxpayers €41.8 bn, which the Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy insisted in June 2012 is “merely a loan.” Government officials now admit that up to €26,3bn may be lost forever, El Pais reported on Wednesday.
The bailout was in part financed by the European Central Bank.
Spain’s Audit Court report published on Wednesday suggests the real cost to the taxpayer owill only be clear when the banks are privatized and “bad assets” are liquidated.
The process of clearing could take well over a decade. Meanwhile, Spain has spent an unrecoverable €58 million in consulting fees.
The bailout state fund is known as Orderly Bank Restructuring Fund (FROB). With taxpayers money it has gradually acquired 65% of Bankia and BMN lenders while creating a bad bank to offload non-performing loans, particularly mortgages. The private sector contributed little under €19 bn.