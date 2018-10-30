Spain to shrink deficit, keep 22% minimum wage hike

Click for full view

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis (L) and Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino (R), at the start of the Ecofin finance Ministers meeting in Luxembourg, 02 October 2018. Ministers will hear a presentation by the Commission of its proposal to further strengthen the supervision of EU financial institutions as regards money-laundering and terrorist financing threats. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR Ilia Roubanis
Read Next

Published 16:17 October 30, 2018
Updated 16:17 October 30, 2018

Spain to shrink deficit, keep 22% minimum wage hike

By NEOnline | IR
Ilia Roubanis
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Spain is about to deliver a 22% minimum wage hike and reign in its structural deficit according to Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino.

The European Commission sent a letter to the Spanish government calling for the reduction of the 2019 structural deficit by an additional 0,25%. Similar letters were also sent to Belgium, France, and Portugal, in addition to the unprecedented move to reject Italy’s 2019 budget.

Increasing the Spanish minimum wage to €900 a month is the biggest minimum wage hike in a generation. Between 2018 and 2019 Calvino aims to see Spain’s deficit decrease by 0.9% from the 2.7% projected for 2018 to 1.9%.

Spain, the fourth largest economy of the EU, following Germany, France, and Italy, is projecting 2.6% growth for 2018 and slightly lower, at 2.3%, for 2019.

Calvino says the wage rise will be accompanied with support for small and medium businesses to withstand the initial pressure.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+