Spain to shrink deficit, keep 22% minimum wage hike

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Spain is about to deliver a 22% minimum wage hike and reign in its structural deficit according to Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calvino.

The European Commission sent a letter to the Spanish government calling for the reduction of the 2019 structural deficit by an additional 0,25%. Similar letters were also sent to Belgium, France, and Portugal, in addition to the unprecedented move to reject Italy’s 2019 budget.

Increasing the Spanish minimum wage to €900 a month is the biggest minimum wage hike in a generation. Between 2018 and 2019 Calvino aims to see Spain’s deficit decrease by 0.9% from the 2.7% projected for 2018 to 1.9%.

Spain, the fourth largest economy of the EU, following Germany, France, and Italy, is projecting 2.6% growth for 2018 and slightly lower, at 2.3%, for 2019.

Calvino says the wage rise will be accompanied with support for small and medium businesses to withstand the initial pressure.