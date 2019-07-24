Spain takes one step closer to repeat elections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed to secure a parliamentary mandate to form a government on Tuesday.

The Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) still hopes to form a government with the support of the anti-austerity Unidas Podemos. There will be a second ballot on Thursday, in which either Sanchez will get a mandate or Spain will have to hold repeat elections.

Sanchez has been unable to broker a coalition since April. Sanchez may attempt once again in September but without a deal with Podemos Spain will need to go to the polls by November at the latest.

PSOE and Podemos are divided over their stance on the Catalan issue, with Podemos demanding that Catalonia is granted a legally binding referendum. In recent days, the two parties appear to have placed this difference aside, coming close to forming a government.

However, the two sides disagree in the distribution of power. PSOE wants to avoid giving Podemos any portfolio with constitutional significance or economic weight. On Tuesday evening, Podemos made clear they would not accept a “decorative” role in a left-wing cabinet led by the Socialists.

PSOE needs 176 votes in a 350-seat parliament. Instead, Sanchez secured 124 and 52 abstentions and 170 against. On Tuesday, Podemos abstained rather than voting in favour of a PSOE mandate.

Among the no votes were the conservative Popular Party (PP), the Citizens (Ciudadanos), the far-right Vox and the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), none of whom are expected to change position.

PSOE did secure a single vote from the small Regionalist Party of Cantabria (PRC) but it is clear that Podemos hold the power to lead Spain to repeat elections.