Spain PM grilled in parliament over corruption scandals

EPA-EFE/Mariscal
Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (R); Spanish Defense Minister, Maria Dolores de Cospedal (C), and Popular's party spokesman at Congress, Rafael Hernando (L), leave after an extraordinary plenary session at the Spanish Lower House in Madrid, Spain, 30 August 2017.

By Beata Stur
Published 13:05 August 31, 2017
Updated 13:05 August 31, 2017

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appeared before the country’s lawmakers on August 30 to answer questions about alleged corruption scandals linked to his ruling Popular Party.

Rajoy said he had already dealt with this subject many times in parliament and saw no reason he should have to do so again. He accused opposition parties of trying to stage an inquisition.

As reported by News24 online, Rajoy testified in court in July about the main corruption scandal affecting the party, a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that helped finance the group. It was a first court appearance for a Spanish prime minister in office.

Rajoy, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, has moved from denying the allegations outright to saying he was never aware of any wrongdoing in the party’s finances.

Leading opposition Socialist spokesperson Margarita Robles said Rajoy is a premier “under suspicion”.

