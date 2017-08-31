Spain PM grilled in parliament over corruption scandals

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appeared before the country’s lawmakers on August 30 to answer questions about alleged corruption scandals linked to his ruling Popular Party.

Rajoy said he had already dealt with this subject many times in parliament and saw no reason he should have to do so again. He accused opposition parties of trying to stage an inquisition.

As reported by News24 online, Rajoy testified in court in July about the main corruption scandal affecting the party, a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that helped finance the group. It was a first court appearance for a Spanish prime minister in office.

Rajoy, who is not accused of any wrongdoing, has moved from denying the allegations outright to saying he was never aware of any wrongdoing in the party’s finances.

Leading opposition Socialist spokesperson Margarita Robles said Rajoy is a premier “under suspicion”.