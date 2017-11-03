Spain issues European arrest warrant for Puigdemont and four other ex- Catalan members of government

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Spanish judge Carmen Lamela has issued European arrest warrants for ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four other separatist leaders, that have together fled to Brussels on Monday.

Along with the ousted president, Meritxell Serret, former agriculture minister, Antoni Comín, former health minister, Lluís Puig, former culture minister, and Clara Ponsatí, former education minister have failed to attend a high court hearing in Madrid on Thursday when nine other ex-members of the regional government were taken into custody. Puigdemont, Serret, Comín, Puig and Ponsatí all face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for pursuing Catalan independence.

Judge Lamela has filed a request with the Belgian prosecutor to detain the five and also issued separate international search and arrest warrants to alert Europol in case they flee the Belgium, after turning down Puigdemont’s request to testify via video conference.

“I am ready to run for election, even from Brussels, we are today in a globalized world“

Earlier in the day, Puigdemont said on national Belgian TV channel RTBF that he “would not run from justice”.

“I will go to the justice authorities, but the real justice authorities,” he told RTBF. “I have told my lawyer to tell Belgian justice authorities that I am completely ready to cooperate,“ adding that it was “very clear that the Spanish justice authorities had become politicised”.

Even so, Puigdemont appears ready to rerun for Catalonia’s presidency on 21 December elections that were called last week from Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy. Continuing to regard himself as the president of the newly proclaimed “Republic of Catalonia”, Puigdemont added that “it’s possible to run a campaign from anywhere.