Spain defends decision to continue Saudi arms sales

The Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defended his government’s decision to continue selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.
Addressing the Spanish Congress on Wednesday, Sanchez echoed the argument of US President Trump, making references to money and jobs.
According to El Pais, Spanish authorities have linked the delivery on contracts for 400 bombs – that may be used in Yemen – to the biggest contract for the construction of five warships, worth €1.8 billion and supporting 6,000 jobs.
In this respect, Spain stands out as Germany, France, and the UK are freezing arms sales to Saudi Arabia in response to the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Meanwhile, Spain’s High Court launched an investigation of 23 years of Saudi arms sales by the Spanish company Defex, EL PAÍS reported on Wednesday. Apparently, the Spanish organized crime unit has evidence that points to millions paid to Saudi officials to promote arms sales.
The Spanish state holds a 51% share of Defex.