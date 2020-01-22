Spain’s government issued a statement, declaring a “climate emergency” and committed to bringing a draft bill aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new government of prime minister Pedro Sánchez has committed to updating the national plan for tackling climate change and to ensuring that “climate change and the transition is the cornerstone for all departments and governmental action”, a spokesperson said.

The country’s environment minister explained the move was inspired by the French example. France last summer created a public dialogue panel with the goal of generating ideas about responding to climate change.

Last November, the EU Parliament also voted to declare a “climate and environment emergency”, which inspired many national authorities to do the same.