South Korea willing to talk with North ‘any time, any place’

Warning he has a “nuclear button” on his table, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un also used his annual New Year address to express his interest in dialogue and take part in the Winter Olympics in the South.

Then, on January 2, South Korea proposed high-level talks with Pyongyang on January 9.

As reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP), South Korea’s unification minister Cho Myoung-Gyon told a press conference that Seoul was “reiterating our willingness to hold talks with the North at any time and place in any form”.

“The government proposes to hold high-level government talks with North Korea on January 9 at the Peace House in Panmunjom,” Cho said, referring to a truce village on the border between the two Koreas.

“We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties.”

In his speech on January 1, the North’s leader said the Olympics could provide a reason for officials from the neighbours “to meet in the near future”.

The main venues for the Pyeongchang Games are just 80km from the heavily fortified border with North Korea