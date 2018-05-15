Soros Foundation moves from Budapest to Berlin

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Open Society Foundation (OSF) backed by Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros is moving from Budapest to Berlin, the German public broadcaster DW reported on Tuesday.

The OSF is active in 100 countries and for more than 25 years it has channelled more than €27bn in the promotion of human rights and democracy in Eastern Europe.

The OSF’s move is designed to circumvent Hungarian legislation against foreign-funded NGOs, which emulates the Russian model.

The new legislation restricts the work of NGOs that receive foreign funding, imposing a punitive 25% overhead tax on donations. In addition, the new law bans NGO activity geared towards migrant human rights advocacy.

The legislation is branded as “Stop Soros” and the Hungarian government warned on Monday that legislative measures may yet become tighter. According to a spokesperson for OSF, the organization will continue to operate in Hungary, supporting local groups doing work on fundamental rights advocacy.