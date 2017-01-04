Solar is cheaper than coal

A general view over a road equipped with solar panels during the inauguration by French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal of a photovoltaic panel road in Tourouvre au Perche, northern France, 22 December 2016. The world's first solar panel road introduced a technology developed in France despite criticism of its high costs of five million euro per kilometre. Aim of the road's test phase is to evaluate whether it can provide enough energy to power the street lighting in the village.

Published 10:52 January 4, 2017
Updated 10:52 January 4, 2017

Solar, wind and hydroelectric power can replace coal in the global energy mix

Solar, hydroelectric, and wind power are cheaper than coal in some parts of the world.
Cheaper, but not all year around
But, solar is likely to become more cost-efficient to coal everywhere by 2025, Bloomberg reports. Since 2009, the price of energy production by solar panels has dropped by 62%. In 2016, solar energy could be produced at the price of 3 cents a kilowatt-hour, that is, half the cost of coal. Chile broke the 3 cents barrier in August 2016.
Scale is key
Prices are expected to de...

