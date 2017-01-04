Solar is cheaper than coal

Solar, hydroelectric, and wind power are cheaper than coal in some parts of the world.

Cheaper, but not all year around

But, solar is likely to become more cost-efficient to coal everywhere by 2025, Bloomberg reports. Since 2009, the price of energy production by solar panels has dropped by 62%. In 2016, solar energy could be produced at the price of 3 cents a kilowatt-hour, that is, half the cost of coal. Chile broke the 3 cents barrier in August 2016.

Scale is key

Prices are expected to de...