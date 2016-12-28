Soini moves from an anti-EU to a “pro-life” conservative platform

Timo Soini will vote against a citizens’ initiative to legalize euthanasia in Finland; he is also opposed to abortion rights.

The initiative already has the support of 50,000 citizens, and the parliament may soon have to consider such legislation. But, Soini’s opposition is still significant in that he is trying to galvanize a morally conservative political movement that is opposed to what the world sees as a quintessentially “Scandinavian brand” of politics.

Hardline anti-abortion and anti-...