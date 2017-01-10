Socialists want no upgrade for Oettinger after all

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Following a hearing yesterday evening in the European Parliament, Socialist MEPs do not believe that Commissioner Günther Oettinger should become Commission Vice-President or given the human resources portfolio.

Oettinger is known for his sexist and racist remarks. Many NGOs have previously written to all members of the European Parliament, asking them to reject the nomination of Commissioner Oettinger in charge of supervising the EU budget and managing the Human Resources of the European Commission.

This Socialists’ decision was taken after a two hour grilling of the Commissioner by the Budget, Budget Control and Legal Affairs Committees. Oettinger faced potentially tough questions on his nomination to oversee the budget, but emerged unscathed on Monday evening.

In a speech to businessmen held in Hamburg, Guenther Oettinger, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party, used the derogatory term Schlitzaugen – slit eyes – to describe people from China and other Asian descent.

On top of this, there have been repeated media reports of undisclosed meetings, most recently when Oettinger met with the unregistered German lobbyist Klaus Mangold, who is close to the Kremlin, during a flight on a private jet to Budapest in May 2016. To this day it remains unclear what the exact circumstances of this flight have been and if he broke ethics and/or transparency rules. In our view, Oettinger is unfit to inspire compliance with existing ethics and transparency rules among Commission staff and his peers.

S&D Spokesperson for the Budget Committee, Eider Gardiazabal Rubial, said:

“Fortunately, Commissioner Oettinger managed to use somewhat more diplomatic language in yesterday’s hearing than he has in the last few months. Despite this, his answers left a lot to be desired. He does not seem to grasp the magnitude of the pressure facing the EU budget and his answers on increased transparency and lobbying were particularly weak. Before today, we had serious concerns about this appointment and this hearing has not changed our mind. We feel strongly that he should not be made Commission Vice-President and should not be given the human resources brief.”

S&D Spokesperson for the Budget Control Committee, Inés Ayala Sender, added:

“We note that Commissioner Oettinger is a committed European and has a lot of experience in local and European politics. It was clear from the hearing that he understood the responsibilities of this new role, even if we did not agree with many of his answers. However, it would be wildly inappropriate for him to be promoted as Commission Vice-President. He has been in the news for all the wrong reasons – racist and homophobic remarks and taking undeclared flights in private jets with lobbyists. Rewarding this kind of behavior with a promotion would send completely the wrong message to the European public.”

S&D Spokesperson for Legal Affairs, Evelyn Regner, said:

“In his previous role as Commissioner for digital affairs I found him well informed of the issues he was responsible for. Despite the fact that during today’s questioning he appeared to know EU Staff matters quite well, serious questions remain over his judgment. His decision to take a private jet with a pro-Russian lobbyist was at best naïve, as were his racist, sexist and homophobic comments when giving speeches in the last few months. His answers today in particular on gender equality, equal opportunities and the LGBTI rights were not convincing and do not excuse his previous behavior. We therefore urge President Juncker not to appoint Commissioner Oettinger as either Vice-President or give him responsibility for the EU institutions HR.”