Socialist minority government loses key budget vote

CHEMA MOYA
Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) leader, Pedro Sanchez, delivers his speech during the the second session of the investiture debate, at the Lower House of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain on 02 March 2016.

Author
NEOnline | IR
Published 11:26 July 30, 2018
Updated 11:26 July 30, 2018

Socialist minority government loses key budget vote

By NEOnline | IR
The Spanish minority Socialist Government lost a vote over its budget plan on Friday.

The Spanish Socialists (PSOE) lost the vote as their left-wing junior allies, Unidos Podemos, as well as Catalan and Basque parties abstained. 86 MP’s abstained.

PSOE controls merely 88 seats in the 350-seat parliament.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took over as prime minister after ousting the long-serving conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy in June; Rajoy depended on socialist support in parliament.

