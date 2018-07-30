Socialist minority government loses key budget vote

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Spanish minority Socialist Government lost a vote over its budget plan on Friday.

The Spanish Socialists (PSOE) lost the vote as their left-wing junior allies, Unidos Podemos, as well as Catalan and Basque parties abstained. 86 MP’s abstained.

PSOE controls merely 88 seats in the 350-seat parliament.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took over as prime minister after ousting the long-serving conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy in June; Rajoy depended on socialist support in parliament.