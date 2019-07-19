Socialist MEPs call for free elections in Venezuela

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The S&D Group in the European Parliament have expressed their solidarity with the people of Venezuela and called for a negotiated solution to lead to free and fair elections as the only way out of the political impasse, which has caused a severe social and humanitarian crisis.

“Now that the talks between the government and the opposition facilitated by Norway seem to yield first positive results, we have to support the dialogue even more strongly until it leads to free and fair elections under international observation.”, stated MEP responsible for Venezuela in the S&D Group, Javi López.

“The EU is called upon to continue to provide humanitarian aid and resources to the Venezuelan people, but also to the neighboring countries Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, who have shown great solidarity in providing shelters to the people fleeing the country.”, said the Socialists’ spokesperson on foreign affairs, Tonino Picula.