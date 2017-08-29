Slovenia’s president to win again

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A second five-year mandate is very likely for Slovenian President Borut Pahor. The former head of the centre-left Social Democrats is leading the polls ahead of the October 22 election.

Pahor enjoys 37.2% support, according to polling agency Episcenter, followed by Kamnik city mayor Marjan Sarec, who plans to run as an independent, with 23.1%.

Ljudmila Novak, head of the conservative New Slovenia party, is seen coming third on 10.6 percent.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, if no candidate obtains over 50% of the vote, the top two will go into a second round to be held on November 12.

Although the presidency is mostly ceremonial, the incumbent also heads the Slovenian army and nominates various top officials including the central bank governor, whose nomination then has to be confirmed by parliament.

Pahor was Slovenia’s prime minister from 2008 to 2012. The Social Democrats, which he formerly headed, are now a junior party in the government coalition.

According to Reuters, the election will test the popularity of political parties ahead of a general election due in the middle of next year.