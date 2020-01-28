Slovenian prime minister Marjan Sarec announced his resignation to parliament on 27 January. He called for an early election, saying his minority government could not push through important legislation.

“With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfil the expectations of the people. I would be able to fulfil them after an election”, Sarec announced.

The coalition of five centre-left parties took power in September 2018. However, it held only 43 out of 90 seats in parliament. In November, it lost the informal support of the opposition Left Party.

Analysts believe that the largest party in parliament, the opposition centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party is likely to try to form a new government. However, they say it is too early to predict if they will succeed. The next regular election is due to take place in 2022.