Slovenian PM resigns over controversial €1 billion railway project

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigned late Wednesday following a decision by the country’s Constitutional Court to annul the result of a referendum that earlier approved a €1 billion railway project.

Speaking at the conference in the capital Ljubljana, Cerar accused his three-party coalition government of “sabotaging” several flagship projects, including a €1 billion infrastructure initiative to upgrade transport links to the Adriatic port of Koper.

Cerar said the ruling on the referendum was the last straw and added that it is up to President Borut Pahor to decide whether to call for early elections later this year.

“ I have enough of coalition partners and unions who cared more about party interests. I don’t want to be part of such stories,” said Cerar.

In May 2017, Slovenia’s Parliament passed a law regulating the construction of a new railway line, which would link Koper with Divaca, a hub near the Italian border. The law, however, was met with a stiff opposition who challenged the transparency of the project and the proposed route.

The Parliament later voted to put the government’s flagship infrastructure project to a referendum, which in September approved the construction of the railway.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court annulled the result of the referendum said it had annulled the referendum’s ruling because the government had not acted impartially when it spent public money to back a “yes” vote for the scheme.